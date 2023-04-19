Crisp County Board of Education Meeting – April 4, 2023 Published 1:50 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Crisp County Board of Education Meeting

Voting Members

Joe Joe Wright, Board Chair

Anan Granville, Board Vice-Chair

Chris Anderson, Board Member

Jay Brinson, Board Member

Crandall Postell, Board Member

Non-Voting Members – Cindy Hughes Ed. S., Superintendent

Crisp County Board of Education held their regular meeting April 10, 2023 at 7:15pm. Motion to approve the agenda was made and it was passed and approved. In the meeting they covered the CCHS Trip to Europe, recommendation to approve the June 4-16, 2025 CCHS trip to Europe The motion was made by Jay Brinson and seconded by Anna Granville, this motion was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously. They then went over the second reading of revised Board Policy IHE: Promotion and Retention. The motion was made to approve the second reading/final adoption of revised Board Policy IHE: Promotion and Retention with the exception of striking item X. General subsection c. which says “School-level promotion and retention decisions shall be final and not subject to further appeal”. The motion was made by Jay Brinson and seconded by Anna Granville; this motion was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously. They ten went into executive session to discuss or deliberate upon the appointment, employment, compensation, hiring, disciplinary section or dismissal, or periodic evaluation or rating of a public officer or employee or to interview applicants for the position of superintendent. The motion was made by Crandall Postell and second by Anna Granville; this motion was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.They also went over the Personnel Report, and April Addition Information. There was a motion to approve and re-employee the list of certified personnel; for FY2024. The motion was made by Anna Granville and seconded by Chris Anderson; this motion was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously. The final motion made of the meeting was to approve the re-employment of Pamela Postell for FY2024. This motion was made by Chris Anderson and seconded by Anna Granville; this motion was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously. The superintendent went over the noteworthy events going on, and the meeting was adjourned.