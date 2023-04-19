Crisp County Primary School – Creates Billboard for Crisp Area Arts Alliance

Published 12:23 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By Sarah Brown

The CCPS art room and Crisp Area Arts Alliance are so proud of our CCPS artists!
Our school was selected to design a billboard that is currently displayed in Cordele!
Each CCPS student designed their own shape that became part of this large collaborative collage.
The organization SaveArtSpace’s goal is to beautify commercial spaces and inspire young artists — we are so honored to have been selected!
Our young artists can now see their hard work displayed on GA-300, on your right as you’re driving south towards Old Hatley.

More News Main

SGTC Career Services Holds Financial Literacy Workshop at Crisp County Center

City Commission Meeting – New Board Member of the Downtown Development Authority Sworn In

UGA Celebrates Earth Week All Month

Earth Week April 16th to 22nd

Print Article