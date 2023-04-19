Crisp County Primary School – Creates Billboard for Crisp Area Arts Alliance Published 12:23 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The CCPS art room and Crisp Area Arts Alliance are so proud of our CCPS artists!

Our school was selected to design a billboard that is currently displayed in Cordele!

Each CCPS student designed their own shape that became part of this large collaborative collage.

The organization SaveArtSpace’s goal is to beautify commercial spaces and inspire young artists — we are so honored to have been selected!

Our young artists can now see their hard work displayed on GA-300, on your right as you’re driving south towards Old Hatley.