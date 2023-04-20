Child Abuse Allegations – First Baptist Child Development Center Published 12:11 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the First Baptist Child Development Center to conduct an investigation after child abuse allegations were reported to the Director. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) conduct an independent investigation due to a conflict of interest. CCSO staff members utilize child care services provided by First Baptist Child Development Center and multiple CCSO staff members are also involved with the church the development center is affiliated with. First Baptist Child Development Center is fully cooperating with law enforcement in this investigation.

For further information, please contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).