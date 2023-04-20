John Anderson Barker, III Published 3:25 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

John Anderson Barker, III of Cordele passed away at his residence Wednesday, April 19, 2023. John was born in Hawkinsville and was the son of the late John Anderson Barker, Jr. and Clara Lawhorne Barker. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday beginning at 4:00 p.m. A graduate of Wilcox County High School, John grew up in Pineview where he often worked at his father’s Swanee Grocery Store when he wasn’t causing mischief all around. Later he worked at the Chevrolet Company and at First Franklin Financial in Hawkinsville. He took great pride in his service in the Boll Weevil Eradication Program. In 1991 he moved to Cordele and began working with WSST Television in Marketing and Sales and remained there until his retirement. He enjoyed and was very proud of working as a talent scout and the producer of Junction South. John always had a word and a smile for all those he met in his everyday life. He had an avid love of photography, music and the beach. He enjoyed his Sunfish sailboat for many years. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Vicky McLean Barker of Cordele; three children: a son and his wife, Brian and Melissa Barker and daughters, Kristie and Bruce Phillips, and Kellie Hall, all of Cochran; three sisters, Johnnye B. Sangster of Albany, Shirley B. (Merle) Brown of Rochelle and Carol B. Phagan of Pineview; two grandchildren, Trevor D. Barker and Jordan H. Barker; his mother-in-law, Diane Dixon; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved fur baby, Maggie Mae. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Myrna Barker; and two brothers-in-law, Billy Sangster and Billy Phagan. Memorial donations to Reflections Hospice of Crisp Regional Hospital, 202 East 4th Avenue, Cordele, GA 31015, would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com