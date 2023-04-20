WANTED SUSPECT – Aggravated Assault Published 3:10 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

On April 19th, 2023, at approximately 10:30 pm, officers with the Cordele Police Department responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Westtown Ave. Upon arrival, they found one male victim that had been shot multiple times. Officers on scene rendered emergency first aid to the victim until EMS could arrive and take over. The victim was then rushed to Crisp Regional Hospital and later to Navicent Health in Macon, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The victim and witnesses on the scene identified the shooter as twenty-two-year-old Xavier White. White entered a residence on Westtown Ave and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the area in a gray passenger car. A second person was seen in the vehicle with White, but they have not been identified at this time.

As of right now, White has two warrants for aggravated assault with more charges pending. He is considered armed and dangerous.