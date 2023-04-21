Dr. Hurt Receives Outstanding Eagle Scout

Dr. Robert T. Hurt, Jr. of Cordele was presented the Outstanding Eagle

Scout Award by the National Eagle Scout Association and South Georgia Council,

Scouts, BSA on Thursday night at dinner in his honor.

The Outstanding Eagle Scout Award recognizes Eagle Scouts who have

performed distinguished service at the local, state, or regional level and inspired

others through their actions or who have devoted a lifetime to their profession,

avocation, community, and beliefs.

Dr. Hurt was born in Cordele and he grew up attending Bethel Baptist

Church where his membership still resides there today. He earned his Eagle Scout

rank in Cordele Troup 240 and later served as a leader in Troop 240. He was a

Class of ‘59 graduate from Crisp County High School. He then attended Mercer

University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree. During this time, he

married the love of his life Glynes Hurt. They have been happily married for 61

years. He followed up with his degree in Biochemistry at The University of

Georgia. After years of college, he decided to pursue dentistry at Emory Dental

School and graduated in 1968. He has practiced dentistry for over 55 years. They

have 2 children, Bob and Gina who are also dentist. He also has been blessed with

7 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He’s always had a love for the

outdoors and hunting with his brothers and friends.

After the presentation, his granddaughter, Attorney Ashley Deadwyler-

Heuman spoke about her grandfather’s life and accomplishments.

South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in

28 counties in South Georgia. For more information on scouting in South Georgia

go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/