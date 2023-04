Autism Stroll 2023 Published 8:53 am Monday, April 24, 2023

The Cordele Police Department were honored to be apart of this years Autism Stroll on Saturday April 22, 2023. Kids had the chance to paint their hands and put them on the patrol car.

The Cordele Animal Control were also there with some animals for adoption, along with EMS, Crisp and Cordele Fire Department, Crisp County Sheriffs Department, State patrol and more!