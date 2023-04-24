Herman Hunter Baker Published 9:06 am Monday, April 24, 2023

Herman Hunter Baker, 58, of Athens passed away April 20, 2023 after a short illness. Hunter was born on May 8, 1964 to Herman and Betty Lynn Baker in Macon. After a short time, the Baker family relocated to their home in Cordele where Hunter graduated from Crisp County High School and attended Georgia Southwestern University in Americus. After college, Hunter made Athens his home where he eventually found his life’s calling as a Financial Advisor for Edward Jones. Hunter cared deeply for his clients, and took care of them as he would his own family. He enjoyed time spent with his family as well as gathering each year at the Wells reunion. His nieces and nephews were very dear to him and was known by them as “Unc”. He loved the Braves and Bulldogs and has been spotted behind home plate once or twice. Hunter was preceded in death by his father, Herman Baker. He is survived by his mother, Betty Lynn Baker of Cordele; sisters, Bari Boyea (Dave) of Gainesville and Cindy Ellis (Jeff) of Cordele; nephews and nieces, Michael Miller (Amanda) of Cordele, Elizabeth Atkinson (Glenn) of Buford, Matthew Travillian (Emily) of Flowery Branch, Macy Karr (Trent) of Valdosta; and many great nieces and nephews. The family would also like to give special recognition to Dawn Skinner, Hunter’s assistant for 21 years who became family. Funeral Services will be held at Cordele First United Methodist Church on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will follow the service. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com