29th Annual Administrative Professionals Day Luncheon

Published 2:54 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By Sarah Brown

 

The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce put on a great Administrative Professionals Day Luncheon at Cordele First United Methodist on April 26, 2023.

There were many businesses from all over Crisp County and the City of Cordele that atteneded, it was a great turn out!

Food and beverages were provided by Smoakies BBQ, Ellianos and Dairy Queen.

Entertainment provided by Sibbie Priest, a very talented local high school student.

Doorprizes were provided by many local businesses in the community and presented by Valerie Roberson.

Thank you to all of our local Adminstrative Professionals for all that you do!

 

