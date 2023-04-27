Cordele Police Department Commission Report Published 3:45 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

This report is from services calls between March 29th and April 25th 2023.

Part 1 crimes had a total of 40 incidents reported including; one rape, one armed robbery, one motor vehicle theft that has been recovered, nine aggravated assaults with one arrest made and four warrants. 25 thefts with seven being entering an auto, nine shoplifting with eight arrests, one juvenile arrest, three warrants and nine other thefts as well as, three burglaries – two being residential and one business.

Part 2 crimes reported was a total of 104.

Incidents reported was a total fo 157.

Community Contact was a total of 69.

Citations issued was a total of 136.

Warnings issued was a total of 85.

The total calls for service between March 29th and April 25th 2023 is: 1,285

There is no further department news at this time.