LaMonika Hill Inspires Local Readers at Cordele-Crisp Carnegie Library

Cordele, GA – On April 15th, local students, parents, community members, and avid readers gathered at the Cordele-Crisp Carnegie Library to attend an author’s reading and book signing event featuring LaMonika Hill. Hill, a Georgia author, motivational speakers, and educator spoke about her journey as an author and shared her debut book, “Liv & Gabby: Brighter Days Ahead,” designed to help children understand mental health and depression in a relatable and accessible way.

Written for children ages 6 to 12, the book aims to create an open and safe space for children to discuss mental health and normalize conversations around depression.

Hill says “I wrote this book to destigmatize mental illness and depression. Mental health is just as important as physical health and it’s never too early to talk about it. My goal is to create a space where young readers can feel confident and comfortable discussing emotions, and reinforce that there is always hope and support available.”

Hill began the afternoon by thanking the library staff and attendees for their support. She then read the book to a captivating audience of children and adults. Each child received a copy of Liv & Gabby: Brighter Days Ahead purchased and donated by 20/20 Enterprises and had an opportunity to take take pictures and receive an autograph from Hill.

The event, organized by the Cordele-Crisp Carnegie Library, was a huge success, drawing a diverse crowd. Library staff praised Hill for her engaging read aloud and passionate message.

For those who missed the event, “Liv & Gabby: Brighter Days Ahead” is available for purchase at the library or online. It is available now for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and online bookstores platforms. Hill hopes that her message of hope, love, empathy, and family will continue to inspire readers throughout the community.