Small Business week in Cordele Published 2:04 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

In 1953 the federal government created the Small Business Administration (SBA) to help business owners grow and prosper in our “Land of Opportunity.” In 1963, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed the first National Small Business Week to honor top entrepreneurs in every state with special recognition and rewards. By promoting these business leaders and their successes, the SBA shares ideas, help, and inspiration for owners across the country.

Small Business Week has continued for nearly 60 years and grows in scope — with each new generation of startups and entrepreneurs leaving their imprint on the event. National Small Business Week (NSBW) will run from Sunday, April 30 through Saturday, May 6 in 2023.

This year the Cordele Dispatch is celebrating Small Business Week through the stories of small businesses in our community. We got the chance to speak to a handful of business owners who gave us their perspective on what it means to be a small business owner, what it is like to be a small business owner and advice they would give to others who are looking to start a small business.

Look for the small business week section in this Wednesday’s paper to learn about small businesses in your community and how you can support them.