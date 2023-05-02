Jon Eric Watson Recognized as SGTC Crisp County Center Student of Excellence Published 11:29 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Cordele, GA – Jon Eric Watson, a Welding student from Hawkinsville, was honored recently as the Student of Excellence for the South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center in Cordele. He was nominated by welding instructor Brad Aldridge. The ceremony was held in the LaPorte Auditorium on the Crisp campus.

After being announced as the award recipient, Watson was presented with a $50 check, an engraved personal plaque, a congratulatory letter from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a “Student of Excellence” t-shirt. His name was also engraved on a perpetual plaque that is displayed in the front lobby of the Crisp County Center.

Other students nominated were: Ricky Crapp of Cordele, Air Conditioning Technology, nominated by Mike Enfinger; James Still of Cordele, Electrical Systems Technology, nominated by Jeff Sheppard; Brandy Lundy of Vienna, Culinary Arts, nominated by Hunter Little; Gweneka Brown of Cordele, Medical Assisting, nominated by Carole Cowan; and Kristie Neal of Cordele, Practical Nursing, nominated by Brandy Patrick.

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs designed to prepare students for successful careers. Summer semester begins May 24 when students can earn a full semester of credit in just eight weeks. Apply now at www.southgatech.edu.