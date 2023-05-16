Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Warns Locals about Scams
Published 3:33 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023
PLEASE SHARE SCAM ALERT
Scammers are spoofing local numbers: Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received information from our local Georgia State Patrol Post regarding the spoofing scam. Scammers are spoofing local numbers and requesting monetary payment or threatening citizens with arrest warrants. Georgia State Patrol, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, or any other law enforcement agency will not call requesting money for a warrant. THIS IS A SCAM! Authorities NEVER request payment over the phone, through money transfers, gift cards, or cryptocurrency for any reason. Do not give any credit card or bank account information, purchase pre-paid cards, transfer money or use crypto transfers. We advise everyone to use discretion with unsolicited, cold calls, EVEN IF the caller’s identity is disguised as a local business or government. Please share this information with your loved ones; scammers often try to take advantage of vulnerable members of our community. #ScamAlert