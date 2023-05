Mower Accident In Crisp County Published 10:25 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

CORDELE, Ga. – A mower and a tractor overturned on Monday in Crisp County prompting several medical personnel to respond to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. off of Interstate 75.

The tractors belonged to a private company. No word on the condition of the driver, but while covering the incident, we observed him walking to the ambulance.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.