Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against President of the United States Published 11:15 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

WASHINGTON D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced Articles of Impeachment against Joseph Robinette Biden, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors.

Joe Biden has deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border, allowed approximately 6 million illegals from over 160 countries to invade our country, deprived border patrol of the necessary resources and policies sufficient to protect our country, and his administration has willfully refused to maintain operational control as required by law.

Biden canceled border wall construction contracts which would have secured our nation’s border, and his Department of Justice then sued Arizona when the state constructed its own border wall using shipping containers. Under his reign, there have been approximately 1.4 million known “gotaways” who have evaded U.S. authorities and more than 193 people on the terrorist watchlist have been caught while attempting to cross the border at ports of entry. He has allowed fentanyl, the number one killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45, to overwhelmingly flood into our country and kill around 300 Americans per day. His administration has lost complete contact with approximately 85,000 unaccompanied illegal alien children and his policies have forced tens of thousands of illegal children into slave labor. He has even caused an approximate 1,700% increase in border encounters in just one sector of our Northern border.

Joe Biden has reinstated catastrophic and disastrous catch and release policies, which have allowed illegals to roam our streets and terrorize Americans. He terminated one of the most successful border policies, Remain in Mexico, which not only disincentivized illegals from coming to our country, but it also protected against asylum fraud.

Under Biden’s command, the Secretary of Homeland Security has illegally granted mass parole to aliens when U.S. federal law only permits parole to be granted on a specific case-by-case basis.

Biden endangered the lives of Americans by allowing illegal aliens who had tested positive for Covid-19 to enter the country and infect American citizens while requiring Americans be subject to testing before being permitted to return home from traveling abroad.

His policies, directives, and statements surrounding the Southern border have violated our laws and destroyed our country. Biden has blatantly violated his constitutional duty, and he is a direct threat to our national security. Therefore, Joseph Robinette Biden is unfit to serve as President of the United States and must be impeached.

https://greene.house.gov/uploadedfiles/joe-biden-articles-of-impeachment-may23.pdf?utm_campaign=185-566