Cordele Police Officer Appreciation Meal Published 8:21 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

On Wednesday May 17, 2023 the Cordele Police Department held an Officer appreciation meal. There were many officers that were awarded for their actions and dedication. They recognized tge life saving actions of Sgt. Middleton, Sgt. Stokes, Ofc, Wells and Ofc. Stubbs for their actions in two separate incidents where they performed emergency first aid to two separate gun shot victims. Their fast thinking and actions ultimately resulted in both victims lives being saved. Heard said that, “We are all extremely proud of each and every one of you and what you bring to the Department and the City of Cordele.

Also awarded was Mrs. Willie Mae Crapp, most of the community knows her for being the crossing guard by the high school. She was awarded for her dedication for thirteen years of service to the citizens of Cordele as a school crossing guard. In those thirteen years, she has only missed one day of work. The police department would like to thank Mrs. Willie Mae for all she does for them.

Lastly, Amy Stokes was promoted from Corporal to Detective Sergeant and will soon transition to Investigations. Congratulations Sgt. Stokes.