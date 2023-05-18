Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) Launches Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID in Apple Wallet Published 8:37 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

Commissioner Spencer R. Moore announced that, starting this week, the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) will begin to offer residents the option to add a valid, Georgia-issued driver’s license and ID to their iPhone and Apple Watch. Once added, customers can securely present their digital driver’s license and ID using their iPhone or Apple Watch at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints, including those within Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Georgia is the largest state to provide this capability to their residents enabling an easy, fast and secure way for Georgians to present their driver’s license or ID — without needing to take out their physical card.

“As the No. 1 state for business, Georgia recognizes the value of finding new and innovative ways to remain at the forefront of emerging trends,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I want to thank our great team at DDS for working with their partners in the private sector, as well as the TSA, to make this exciting new service possible. I look forward to this option being widely available for hardworking Georgians and visitors alike.”

How to Add a Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID

To get started, Georgia residents must have a valid and easily readable Georgia driver’s license or ID card, as well as an iPhone 8 or later, , or Apple Watch 4 or later, with the latest version of iOS or watchOS. You must also have your device set to the United States.

Adding a driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet can be done in just a few simple steps. Georgia residents can tap the + button at the top of the screen in Apple Wallet on their iPhone select ‘Driver’s license or State ID,” and follow the on-screen instructions to start the set-up and verification process.

Please note that it could take up to 48 hours for Georgia to appear as an option in Apple Wallet.

How to Use a Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID in Apple Wallet

At this time, Georgia digital driver’s license or ID in Apple Wallet is accepted at select TSA checkpoints at participating airports https://www.tsa.gov/digital-id around the country.

To present a Georgia digital driver’s license or ID in Apple Wallet at a TSA checkpoint, residents can simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near the reader. Residents’ devices will then display what information is being requested by the TSA, and only after authorizing with Face ID or Touch ID is the requested information released from a device. Since the information is shared digitally, residents do not need to hand over their iPhone or Apple Watch to present their Georgia digital driver’s license or ID in Apple Wallet.

“Get ready to reimagine the way you use your driver’s license. Over time, we expect the locations accepting Georgia Digital Driver’s License and IDs to grow, but we are excited now to allow customers the option to present their credential easily and securely at TSA checkpoints,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “We value the opportunity to work with Apple and TSA to bring this convenience to our residents.”

DDS reminds customers that a Georgia Digital Driver’s License or ID in their Apple Wallet is voluntary and comes at no additional cost, and Georgians must continue to carry their physical driver’s license or ID with them.

For more information including access to informational videos on Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID on iPhone and Apple Watch, please visit GA Digital Driver’s License | Georgia Department of Driver Services.

Information about Apple Wallet can be found at learn.wallet.apple/id.