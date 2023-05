Hometown Pediatrics Ribbon Cutting Published 2:08 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

On behalf of the Dooly County Chamber and the City of Vienna would like to congratulate Haley Pullen and staff on the grand opening of Hometown Pediatrics in Vienna. Everyone is very excited to have this amazing new practice in Dooly County to serve our children and community! To schedule an appointment or for more information please call (229)231-5008