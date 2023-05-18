Linda S. Ford Published 7:37 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

Linda S. Ford, age 73, of Byron, died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Hospice Savannah in Savannah, Georgia.

Born in Vienna, she was the daughter of the late Jack Summers and Ruby Nutt Summers. Linda was a cosmetologist . One of her favorite things to do was visit the casinos in Biloxi, Mississippi. More than anything else, she was a dedicated mother and always gave special care to her daughter, Angela.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Mathis of Unadilla and Angela Mathis of Unadilla; her son, Russell “Todd” Mathis of Pollock, LA: her sister, Judy Brown of Cordele; her brother, Ronnie Summers of Vienna; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey J. Summers and her sister, Deborah Summers.

No services were held.

Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla had charge of arrangements.