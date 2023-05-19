Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Memorial Service Published 11:40 am Friday, May 19, 2023

1 of 1

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office put on a beautiful memorial at the Pinecrest Baptist Church in Cordele Georgia on May 18, 2023. Many Law Enforcement Officers from the Cordele Police Department, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia State Patrol were there in attendance. Sheriff Billy Hancock gave the opening remarks, welcoming everyone to the memorial both in person and via live stream and thanking all of those who have taken time out of their day to be there. A special thanks to Empire Dance and Performing Arts for their participation in representing the lost heroes. Billy Hancock said in this opening speech that, “Today we are going to gather here and our hearts are going to be heavy. Were going to pay tribute and honor to brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice on the line of duty. This officer’s memorial ceremony serves as a reminder of the selfless courage displayed by those who are dedicated and who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving our community. It is in the sacred space that we will remember the lives of the fallen heroes. ” Major Joey Arzola did the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the invocation done by Lieutenant Charles Burrough. The proclamation was presented by Georgia State Representative, Noel Williams mentioning that it is declared that Police Week will be celebrated the week of May 14th through the 20th. We then heard from guest speaker, Crisp County – County Administrator, Clark Harrell. He spoke on influence, and the influence that Law Enforcement has and what everyone can have on other people. He gave personal examples of how he was influenced and impacted during his training when he was young and throughout life, and then how he influenced and impacted others down the road. He also thanked and saluted all Law Enforcement officers and thanked them for what they have done. Following Harrell was a scripture reading done by Mother Tar Drazdowski. Empire Dance and Performing Arts represented the fallen heroes and the many Law Enforcement officer presented a rose on the chair representing each of the fallen. Amazing Grace was played on bagpipes, and then following Taps was played by Georgia State Patrol Officer. Closing remarks were done by Cordele Chief of Police Jalon Heard, following benediction done by Pastor Kenny Peters.

Thank you all for your service in the community. May we remember the fallen.

In Memorial

Town Marshal F.O. Epps, Arabi Police Department – End of Watch July 9, 1938

Chief H.W. Forrest, Cordele Police Department – End of Watch February 16, 1909

Trooper J.F. Bass Jr., Georgia State Patrol – End of Watch February 15, 1950

Sergeant C.H. Watson, Cordele Police Department – End of Watch October 18, 1970

Sergeant W.R. Haralson, Cordele Police Department – End of Watch May 4, 1975

Trooper J. Young, Georgia State Patrol – End of Watch May 4, 1975

Trooper J.K. Stewart, Georgia State Patrol – End of Watch April 27, 1991

Corporal A.D. Hillman, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office – End of Watch October 31, 2020