Marian Chandler Bowen Published 2:59 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

Marian Chandler Bowen, age 91, of 607 North Third Street, Vienna, died on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at her home.

Born in Coffee County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Robert Chandler and Elline Burton Chandler. Shortly after her birth, her family moved to Dooly County where she continued to reside. After graduating from Georgia Women’s College, she taught high school history in Ocilla, Georgia for four years. Marian moved back to Dooly County to teach at Vienna High School and retired from Dooly County High School. Marian was a member of Vienna United Methodist Church where she faithfully served in many capacities as long as her health allowed. She was a Sunday School teacher, a member of the United Methodist Women, and the Morning Glory Circle. She was a volunteer with the church food pantry and the Open Hearts Ministry.

She is survived by her children, Judy Carter (Trav) of Atlanta and Rooney L. Bowen, III (Allison) of Vienna; her sister, Anne Chandler Bowie (Flynn) of Columbia, SC; her grandchildren, Ben Carter (fiancée, Maddie Tengel) of Chicago, Elizabeth Carter of Atlanta, Chandler Bowen (fiancée, Bless Darrah) of Atlanta and Haydon Davis of Montana

Funeral services were held at 11 am Monday, May 22 at Vienna United Methodist Church. Rev. Tony Crosby, Rev. Tommy Mason and Rev. John Walker officiated and interment was in Vienna City Cemetery.

Rev. Crosby provided music for the service, sang, ‘”Holy Ground,” played one instrumental, “It Is Well With My Soul” and led the congregation in singing, “Because He Lives” and “Grace Greater Than Our Sin.”

Phillip Warren, Nash Burton, Ronney Ledford, Jr., Seth Joiner, Kevin Rexroat and Bo Forehand served as pallbearers.

For those who wish, memorials can be made to Vienna United Methodist Church, 205 North Sixth Street, Vienna, Georgia 31092.

Friends may view the memorial, watch a recording of the funeral service and sign the online register book at brannen-nesmith.com.

Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna had charge of arrangements.