JESUP — Theodore Glenn Williams, M.D. was born in Cordele, Georgia, on October 21, 1939, to Theodore Hiram Williams and Bannie Laura Hitchcock Williams. He is also preceded in death by his twin brother, John, who died at birth, and his brother-in-law, Dewey Hulsey. He attended public school in Cordele and after graduation attended the University of Georgia. His first career choice was to be a veterinarian, and he attended one year of veterinary school before entering the Medical College of Georgia to pursue a career in medicine. It was in veterinary school that he roomed with his lifelong friend, Dr. Bill Reeves, of Americus, Georgia.

His graduation from medical school coincided with some of the most active years of the Vietnam War. He enlisted in the United States Navy, was commissioned a Lieutenant Commander, and was assigned to the hospital ship, Repose in Vietnam. When he arrived at the Repose, he was told they needed an orthopaedic surgeon, so he became one.

After he returned from Vietnam, he entered an orthopaedic residency program in Louisville, Kentucky. He was given one year’s credit for his time in Vietnam. He also pursued a fellowship in hand surgery at the Kleinert Hand Center while he was in Louisville. He was also a member of the Harkess Society while in Louisville.

Following his residency, he moved to Albany, Georgia, and went into practice with Dr. A. M. “Mac” Freeman and Dr. Donald L. Boyd, at Orthopaedic Associates, Inc. where he practiced until his retirement in 2014.

He was a very active member of Sherwood Baptist Church while he lived in Albany, and following his move to Jesup, he became a member of Altamaha Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Ivey Wiliams; six children, Theodore Glenn Williams “Ted”, Jr. (Buffy), Lillian “Lil” Williams (Mike) Hoepfinger, Elizabeth “Liz” Williams Mathison (Brett); William Gerald Williams, Jay Stuart (Lorraine) Williams, Mary Amelia “Mia” Williams Yeager (Clay); thirteen grandchildren, Harrison Williams, Lasseter Williams (Ted’s kids); Rich Hoepfiner, Lizy Hoepfinger (Lil’s kids); Jack, Will, and Charlie (Liz’s kids) Gunner Williams (Jerry’s child); Megan Williams, Molly Williams, Jackson Williams (Jay’s kids); William Howe Yeager “Howe” and Kathryn Raines Yeager” Birdie” (Mia’s kids).

He is also survived by his brother, Noel (Kay) Williams; his sister, Mary Williams Husley, and many nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his many Cordele cousins and friends. He is also survived by his many Albany friends and patients that saw the best part of him while he was doing what he loved to do, taking care of his patients.

The family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Georgia in Jesup, Altamaha Baptist Church, or a charity of your choice.

