National Police and EMS Weeks Published 8:44 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Last week was National Law Enforcement Week, businesses in Cordele went out of their way to show their appreciation for the police department by delivering goodies to the Cordele Police Department. The Police department also went and spent some time with the residents of Woodvale Apartments, as they put on bingo.

Colony Bank dropped off some doughnuts. Liberty House Delivered a basket of items. Woodvale Bingo

This week we are recognizing our EMS with National EMS Week. we recognize the hardworking men and women who keep Crisp County safe through their dedication and sacrifice. Thank you, Crisp County EMS and Air Evac 86 (Air Evac Lifeteam 86-Americus) for all you do. Please take time during National Emergency Medical Services appreciation week and thank these professionals!