One Inmate Injured in Fight at Crisp County Detention Center Published 2:25 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

CRISP COUNTY- May 23, 2023

On May 21, 2023, around 8:15 P.M. Crisp County Detention Officers requested Crisp County EMS to respond to the Crisp County Detention Center after three inmates got into a physical altercation. During the fight, hot water was thrown on one inmate. The inmate was transported to Crisp Regional Hospital by Crisp County EMS for treatment for burns sustained by the hot water. It appears the inmates tampered with an electrical outlet to create an illegal heating device and used it to heat water. This is an active investigation; charges are pending.