SGTC barbering students receive tools from Red Beauty Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Red Beauty of Piscataway, New Jersey provided nearly $8,000 worth of barbering tools for the South Georgia Technical College barbering program recently through the South Georgia Technical College Foundation. The donated items will be distributed to the students in the SGTC Barbering program.

The donation from Red Beauty consisted of 55 Red Pro Edgelining T-shaper Hair Trimmers, Red Pro Edgelining Titanium Clippers, as well as RBK Mixed Boar Medium & Hard Bristle brushes and RBK Barber Pencil Liners in white and tan.

The South Georgia Technical College Foundation learned of the program and contacted Red Beauty officials. “On behalf of South Georgia Technical College and the South Georgia Technical College Foundation, we would like to thank Red Beauty for their donation and for their support of the future barbers training here,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “Many of these current students will graduate and become business owners and leaders in communities throughout Georgia and the nation. Red Beauty is helping us prepare these students for those careers.”

SGTC Barbering Instructor Andre Robinson also expressed his appreciation to Red Beauty and to the SGTC Foundation for facilitating the gift to his students. “The trimmers and clippers are industry standard equipment in this field. Our students will now be able to train with and keep these tools to use when they graduate. This is a tremendous cost savings for the students but also helpful for the students to use daily in our lab setting.”

