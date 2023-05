Crisp County Sheriff’s Office hands out Ice Cream at Crisp County Primary School Published 11:04 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office had a great Tuesday giving out Ice Cream at Crisp County Primary School.

They were proud to be the sponsoring agency for this event. Special thanks to Ellis Brothers and Mr. Greg Smith for also sponsoring.

All the Crisp County Primary Students received a free ice cream!