Crisp County Schools Celebrate Teachers of the Year and this years Retirees

Published 12:35 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

By Sarah Brown

Crisp County Schools Celebrate Teachers of the Year and this years retirees at the old Crisp County Middle School Auditorium.

Congratulations to all who were awarded teacher of the year and to those retiring good luck on the next chapter of your life.

Crisp County Pre-K Teacher of the Year – Chelsea Phillips 

Crisp County Primary School Teacher of the Year – Lindsey Willis

Crisp County Elementary School Teacher of the Year – Lisa Lewis

Crisp County Middle School Teacher of the Year – Christi Gibbs 

Crisp County High School Teacher of the Year – Shelby Hughes 

