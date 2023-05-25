Crisp Regional Celebrates Construction Milestone

Published 11:20 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

By Sarah Brown

Crisp Regional celebrated a significant milestone in the construction of their new medical office building on 16th Ave Cordele.
This celebration marked the completion of the highest point and topping out.
They are excited to share this milestone and journey with the community and being able to provide the community access to exceptional care close to home!
Members of Crisp Regional, along with members of the construction and project management crew signed a beam to mark this milestone.

More Z NO PAYWALL

Crisp County Schools Celebrate Teachers of the Year and this years Retirees

Judge denies Motion to Dismiss on Deriso Case

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office hands out Ice Cream at Crisp County Primary School

Georgia DOT suspends lane closures, identifies best, worst travel times for Memorial Day Weekend

Print Article