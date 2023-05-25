Crisp Regional Celebrates Construction Milestone
Published 11:20 am Thursday, May 25, 2023
Crisp Regional celebrated a significant milestone in the construction of their new medical office building on 16th Ave Cordele.
This celebration marked the completion of the highest point and topping out.
They are excited to share this milestone and journey with the community and being able to provide the community access to exceptional care close to home!
Members of Crisp Regional, along with members of the construction and project management crew signed a beam to mark this milestone.