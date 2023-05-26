Area residents made the Dean’s List and Spring 2023 Academic List at Georgia Southwestern State University Published 10:54 am Friday, May 26, 2023

The following local residents made the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 627 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

Hannah Cook of Cordele, GA

Mary Guess of Arabi, GA

Haley Helms of Cordele, GA

Desire Holly of Cordele, GA

Skyler Johnson of Cordele, GA

Roxana Perez of Cordele, GA

Michael Pratt of Cordele, GA

Sheena Ray of Cordele, GA

Taylor Spaventa of Vienna, GA

Maykin Velasquez of Vienna, GA

Summer Wood of Cordele, GA

Zayden Woodford of Unadilla, GA

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

The following local residents made the Spring 2023 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 627 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

Lyndsea Childs of Cordele, GA

Querysti Collier of Vienna, GA

Chastity Duque of Cordele, GA

Mary Gay of Cordele, GA

Kamilya Henderson of Cordele, GA

Mallory Holley of Cordele, GA

Libby Lewis of Cordele, GA

Tucker Smith of Cordele, GA

Mitchell Turton of Cordele, GA

Kimberly Wood of Rochelle, GA

To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers outstanding professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.