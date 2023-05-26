Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety 2023 “Belts & Jackets” Tour Published 8:46 am Friday, May 26, 2023

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Georgia Department of Public Safety, Law Enforcement Division – Georgia DNR, and Georgia GOHS to ensure safety on the road and water this Memorial Day Weekend.

They ask that you do four things to help them ensure the safety of everyone:

1. Don’t drive a vehicle or operate a boat under the influence.

2. Wear your seat belt.

3. Don’t be a distracted driver.

4. Obey all traffic laws and boating regulations.

They want the citizens of Crisp County to have a safe Memorial Day Weekend!