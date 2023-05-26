K9 Rowdy is asking for your help! Published 9:06 am Friday, May 26, 2023

K9 Rowdy is asking for your help! Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is registered our newest member of the K9 Unit, K9 Rowdy, for the #AftermathK9Grant. With your help, we could be awarded a $2,500 grant to maintain the K9 program. (Everyone can vote up to 3 times daily) Here’s how to vote for us and help:

1. Online: Visit the K9 Grant page- find your favorite K9 and click to vote. = 1 vote #AftermathK9Grant Online Vote Link https://www.aftermath.com/2021-southeast-k9-voting/

2. Facebook Aftermath Cares – like and comment on the daily post with the agency name, city, and state. = 1 vote

3. Instagram (@aftermathk9grant) – follow and comment on the daily post with the agency name, city, and state. = 1 vote