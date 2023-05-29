Cordele Classical Conversations Mock Trial

Published 10:34 am Monday, May 29, 2023

By Sarah Brown

Students in the Cordele homeschool program Classical Conversations Challenge B class (8th grade) prepared for months to develop and participate in a Mock Trial at the Crisp County Courthouse.  Judge Denise Fachini oversaw the case as the students conducted both the defense and prosecution sides of this fictional case.   Tutor and Director Jennifer Chalk (not pictured) led the class and 4 volunteer jurors examined the evidence.  These students learned much about our judicial system and grew tremendously from this experience!

