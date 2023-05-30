Abandon House Fire in Crisp County Memorial Day

Published 1:22 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

By Sarah Brown

Just after 3:00 P.M. on Monday May 29th, 2023, Cordele Fire Department was dispatched to a working structure fire. Units arrived to an abandoned house with heavy smoke and flames showing. Cordele Fire Department made entry into the house within minutes of arrival and started aggressive interior fire suppression. The fire was quickly controlled and units remained on scene ventilating and checking for hidden fires.
Thanks to Crisp County E.M.S. And Cordele Police Department for their help on scene.

