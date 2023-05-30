CELEBRATE TIME ON THE WATER DURING NATIONAL FISHING AND BOATING WEEK: Two Free Fishing Days! Published 3:48 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (May 30, 2023) – If offered a chance to go boating or fishing, most people will instantly say “yes!” Let the celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week (June 3-11, 2023), which includes two FREE Fishing Days, give you a reason to extend that invite, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“Boating and fishing are both great activities, and offer tremendous bonus benefits for everyone who participates,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “When you are out on the water, boating and fishing helps you make stronger connections with family and friends; it provides an opportunity for stress relief; and it means you are actively supporting conservation efforts with the purchase of fishing equipment and boating fuel.”

National Fishing and Boating Week began in 1979 and was created to recognize the tradition of fishing, to broaden the spirit of togetherness and to share the values and knowledge of today’s anglers with tomorrow’s anglers.

How to Celebrate: FREE FISHING DAYS: This is a GREAT time to introduce family members or friends to the sport of angling, Georgia offers two FREE fishing days – Sat., June 3 and Sat., June 10, 2023 – during this special week. On these days, Georgia residents do not need a fishing license, trout license or Lands Pass (WMAs/PFAs) to fish.

Where to Celebrate: There are so many great places to fish in Georgia, from trout streams in North Georgia, to large reservoirs, to lazy rivers in the south part of the state. You can always start at one of the 11 Public Fishing Areas (GeorgiaWildlife.com/allpfas) or at one of many Georgia State Parks (GaStateParks.org/) that offer fishing opportunities for family and friends. There also will be multiple Kids Fishing Events during the week-long celebration (License.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com/Event/Calendar.aspx).

Can’t Get Outdoors? You can still celebrate indoors. Let the kids go to the Angler Academy. At this website, developed by TakeMeFishing.org, you will find links to “fishy” crafts, games, informative videos and puzzles. Check it out at https://www.takemefishing.org/how-to-fish/fishing-resources/angler-academy-for-kids/.

“In the spirit of National Fishing and Boating Week, be sure to make it a mission to take someone new when you go, such as a child, a relative or a friend. You could be the person that inspires another person’s life-long love of the water,” says Robinson.

For more information on National Fishing and Boating Week and all it has to offer, including free fishing days, nearest kids fishing event or places to fish, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/nfbw .