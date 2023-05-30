Cordele Belk Outlet Grand Opening Published 1:49 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

With the brand-new Belk Outlet in Cordele officially open, I’m reaching out to invite you to their Grand Opening event this Saturday, June 3!

The new outlet offers shoppers their favorite designer labels, plus new brands, at a discounted price and includes everything from clothing, shoes, handbags, home décor and more – all at final sale. In fact, this new outlet concept will carry merchandise from Belk’s top stores and offer nearly 3x the assortment of products.

The Grand Opening event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, starting at 10 a.m., as well as live music and treats for customers to enjoy as they explore the store.