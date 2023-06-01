Ann Cook Published 4:08 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

Ann Cook of Cordele passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at her residence at the age of 102. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Burton Cook, Sr., her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth Burton, Jr. and Rachael Cook, her parents, Asa and Willie Aileen Rigsby Pittman and several siblings. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023 at Cordele First United Methodist Church with burial following in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday beginning at 1:00 p.m. She was born in Americus where she attended and received her highest educational training with a BS Degree from Georgia Southwestern State University. Until her death she was the oldest living alumni. She was known for her athletic ability as a gifted basketball player and championship high jumper. Ann was a homemaker and an active member of Cordele First United Methodist Church. It was obvious to everyone of her love for her Lord and as a result of that love, she was a life-long student of the Bible. In her latter years, she still continued to memorize much Scripture. The name “Mema” was her favorite from all her extended family as well as close friends. Ann was always excited with life and pushed herself to stay fit physically and mentally by exercising, reading, watching quiz shows, and doing puzzles. Behind her love of God, Her greatest passion in life was her devotion to her family, and the time she spent with them. She was an avid “Atlanta Braves” fan. She is survived by her son and his wife, Joe (Diane) Cook of Cordele; grandchildren Cary (Julie) Cook of Cordele, Rebecca (Thad) DiGiuro of Atlanta, Ross (Wendy) Cook of Hahira, Lynn (Sonny) Stathis of Greensboro, NC, Mac (Pam) Cook of Cordele; great-grandchildren Ellie (A.J.) Lavant, Hannah Cook, John Cook, David Cook, Sophia DiGiuro, Annie DiGiuro, Kylie Cook, Kolbie Cook, Kate Cook, Laura Lyn (Bryant) Fuller, Anna Cook, Jessica Garten, Amanda Garten, and Barry Garten; and a great-great-grandchild Olan Bryant Fuller V. Memorials donations to the Methodist Children’s Home, P.O. Box 2525, Macon, GA 31204 or LOAG (Magnolia Manor) 2001 South Lee Street, Americus, GA 31709 would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com