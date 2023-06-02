Olan Bryant Fuller, Jr. Published 11:07 am Friday, June 2, 2023

CORDELE –Olan Bryant Fuller, Jr., 81, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at his residence in Cordele, Georgia. Service plans will be announced at a later date.

Olan was born in Cordele, Georgia to the late Olan Bryant Fuller, Sr., and the late Nannie Estell Dorough Fuller. He was a salesman with Custom Homes.

He is survived by his wife: Hulda Fuller of Cordele, Ga.; his children: Olan Fuller III and his wife Lisa of Rochelle, Ga., Ralph Fuller and his wife Vickie of Leesburg Ga., and Rachel Stephens and her husband Stacy of Cordele; his sister: Mary Ann Gilliam and her husband Oscar of Americus, Ga.; ten grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

