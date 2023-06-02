Robert P. Bright Published 11:06 am Friday, June 2, 2023

CORDELE – Robert P. Bright, Jr. 98, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at his residence in Cordele, Georgia. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Christ Episcopal Church in Cordele.

Robert was born in Tampa, Florida to the late Robert Pearson Bright and the late Callie Cunningham Bright. He served in the military where he was a civil servant in the intelligence service and returned to Cordele as a local banker at First Federal. Robert was a part of the United States Army Air Corps and was a P.O.W. in World War II. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. Robert graduated from the University of Georgia and post-grad work at Purdue University.

He is survived by his wife: Betty Bright of Cordele, Ga.; and cousins: Kay Roberts of Cordele and Sandra Goforth of Valdosta, Ga.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 408 South First Street, Cordele, Ga 31015.