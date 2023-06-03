Cordele Belk Outlet Grand Opening Published 12:23 pm Saturday, June 3, 2023

Belk Outlet had their Grand Opening – Ribbon Cutting Saturday June 3, 2023. They had DJ’s inside and out welcoming customers, along with food and refreshments provided by Chick-fil-a.

The new store had been updated with racks upon racks of discounted items from the larger stores around the country. Everything is organized by color and size, women’s. men’s and kids, making it super easy to shop for anyone attending a special occasion, everyday wear and just something comfy for around the house. They also have expanded on their shoe selection and home goods. There is no way you could leave empty handed.

We spoke with the Store Manager Ann and she said that Cordele has always wanted better brands, and that is exactly what this store has given, including designer brands like Calvin Klein and more. Ann said that, Cordele is one of 16 Outlet stores in the country, and we are very lucky to be one of them. She believes being an outlet store was the answer to a lot of customers requests.

Congratulations to Belk!!