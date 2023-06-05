Cordele Police Department respond to a Homicide Published 10:52 am Monday, June 5, 2023

On June 04, 2023, at approximately 4:04 pm, officers with the Cordele Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1000 Block of Seven Springs Drive in Drayton Apartments. Upon arrival, they found one male victim that had been shot. Officers on scene rendered emergency first aid to the victim however unfortunately the victim passed.

Witnesses on scene identified the shooter as twenty-year-old Patrick Izell Ellis Jr. Officers were advised that Ellis fled on foot prior to their arrival. Later in the evening, Ellis was located and arrested in Sunset Homes by Crisp County Deputies at approximately 5:30 pm. Ellis had previous outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations have been notified and will take charge of the case. We would like to thank the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Crisp County EMS and the Cordele Fire Department for their assistance with this case.

This case is still an active investigation and we ask anyone with additional information about this incident to please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921, or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2920, the GBI Region 3 Office at 229.931.2439 or the GBI Tipline 1.800.597.8477, or your nearest Law Enforcement Agency.