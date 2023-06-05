Jean Crumbley Oglesby Published 3:02 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

Funeral services for Jean Crumbley Oglesby of Cordele will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with interment following in Sandy Mount Cemetery. The family will greet friends prior to the serviceWednesday beginning at 10:00 a.m. Jean passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Fellowship Home of Cordelia Manor. Born in Pitts, she was the daughter of the late Miles and Mattie Dowdy Crumbley. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Earnest Lee Oglesby; a daughter, Sheila Blackshear and eight siblings. She was a seamstress (RET) at Cordele Uniform and an active member of Hatley Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing and loved working in her yard and flowers. Jean was an excellent seamstress and cook and loved using these talents for her family, who were the center of her life. She is survived by her children, Terry (Brenda) Oglesby of Montezuma and Michelle (Steve) Jobe of Cordele; six grandchildren, Jennifer Butcher, Angela (Emalos) Barthel, Craig Mygrant, Meredith (Matt) Thompson, Slade Jobe and Thad Jobe; seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com