Reginald L. Calhoun Published 3:00 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

Reginald L. Calhoun (Reggie), age 71, of Cordele, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Crisp Regional Hospital. Reggie was born in Cordele and was the son of Walter “Dutch” Calhoun and Edith Sheppard Calhoun of Cordele. Reggie was a phone tech and retired from Bell South. He loved the outdoors and spent many hours on the water fishing and in the woods hunting. According to his family, he was a wonderful cook. His specialty was a tasty, moist, caramel cake that he loved to share with others. As a hobby he was a talented woodworker. Reggie was a thoughtful and generous individual as he gave most of his woodworking pieces away. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and a grandson, Brodie Spradley. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Glenda Calhoun; one son, Christopher (Heather) Spradley of Land O’Lakes, Florida; brothers, Mike (Susie) Calhoun of Matthews, North Carolina, Don (Anne) Calhoun of Cordele, Shep (Stacey) Calhoun of Blairsville; grandchildren, Jordan (Cassie) Spradley, Shelby (Taylor) Scanlon, Cole Spradley, and Kenzie Spradley. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Northern Heights Baptist Church. There will a visitation prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com