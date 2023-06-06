Department of Driver Services’ Motorcycle Safety Program Encourages Georgians to “Ride to Work” Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

32nd Annual Motorcycle and Scooter Ride to Work Day is Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19, 2023* is the 32nd Annual Ride To Work Day. The Annual Ride To Work Day is celebrated on the third Monday in June and is a call for riders from all walks of life to come together to show how motorcycles and scooters are an economical form of transportation. The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) Motorcycle Safety Program (GMSP) encourages all motorcyclists and scooter riders to help show support and raise motorcycle safety awareness with their commute to work.

“Riding a motorcycle or scooter to work is a great commute option for those who are properly licensed and capable of safely handling a motorcycle,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “If you are not properly licensed, please consider a GMSP training class to ensure you are sharing the road safely.”

June marks the official start of summer, and as the weather temperature rises so will the number of motorcycles and scooters you see on the road. Motorists paying attention and sharing the road with two-wheel and three-wheel riders are imperative to the safety of motorcyclists and can help lower the rate of two-vehicle motorcycle-related traffic collisions.

A motorcycle work commute is beneficial when you take into consideration it can be more fuel-efficient and take up less space compared to passenger cars. Although motorcycle riding is fun and brings joy to many riders, it also comes with risks that support the mission behind GMSP to improve the safety of motorcyclists on Georgia’s streets and highways.

“Ride to Work Day is a perfect opportunity for motorists to identify with the people under the helmet, have discussions on how everyone can work together to keep Georgia’s roads safe and highlight the need for rider education” says Holly Hegyesi, GMSP State Coordinator.

Did you know you can use a scooter in a Basic RiderCourse? And that GMSP conveniently offers weekend courses across 30 certified rider education locations throughout Georgia? To learn more information on rider education courses and motorcycle safety, visit https://dds.georgia.gov/ motorcycle-safety-program-faqs .

About the Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program

The Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program (GMSP) is a part of the Georgia Department of Driver Services. In addition to regulating rider education programs, the GMSP also promotes motorist awareness programs, share the road campaigns, and is focused on highway safety issues affecting Georgia motorcyclists. For more information visit dds.georgia.gov/ motorcycle-license.

*About the 2024 Ride to Work Day (and following years)

Because the recently established United States federal holiday of Juneteenth is the same day as the current RTW Day, because many business and government entities now close on this day, and because RTW Day is about riding to work (as well as for utility transportation), starting in 2024 RTW Day will annually be on the Second Tuesday in June.