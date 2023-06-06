Georgia Southern announces Spring 2023 Dean’s List & President’s List Published 3:46 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

STATESBORO, GA (06/06/2023)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,110 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Rhett Davis of Rochelle (31079)

Karley Howard of Abbeville (31001)

Grace Keene of Abbeville (31001)

Sarah Mercer of Cordele (31015)

Griffin Musselwhite of Cordele (31015)

STATESBORO, GA (06/06/2023)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,100 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2023 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Lexie Anderson of Rochelle (31079)

Emanuel Carrillo-Ramirez of Rochelle (31079)

Kristi Childers of Cordele (31015)

Megan Cole of Abbeville (31001)

Jykese Mason of Cordele (31015)

Garrett Murdock of Cordele (31015)

Anabelle Nguyen of Rochelle (31079)

April Pickeral of Cordele (31015)

Kady Riddle of Warwick (31796)

Madison Terry of Rochelle (31079)

