Fun Programs for Youth at the Library Published 8:26 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

UGA Extension- Crisp County and the Cordele-Crisp Carnegie Library are teaming up for two fun

activities this summer. Liz Clarke, Crisp County Family and Consumer Science Agent will be teaching

these classes that will be held at the library.

Yoga and Fun will be on June 13 at 1:00 P.M. We will be doing yoga as well as reading “Oh the Things

You Can Do that are Good for You” and talking about healthy eating and healthy habits.

Financial Literacy for Kids will be on June 20 at 1:00 P.M. Children will learn basic money skills and

management. They will also get a free Money Monsters book to carry home.

Please join us for these fun-filled activities at the Cordele-Crisp Library!