74th Watermelon Festival Ribbon Cutting Published 10:32 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

June 8th represented the official ribbon cutting of the 74th Watermelon Days Festival here in Cordele, Ga.

There were many in attendance including Commissioners Isaac Owens, Vest Beal Shephard and City Manager Angel Reading along with the 2023 Watermelon Queens.

William Hurt made the opening remarks, with Isaac Owens following for the invocation. Local Veteran and community member Al Shauf was the recipient for This Is Your Life. Shauf spoke saying that he is a proud citizen of the community, and he is grateful to have been chosen for this great honor. Following we heard from Kenny Smith who is a chair on the Ag Committee in Crisp County, he mentioned the importance of watermelons and agriculture in our community. Smith introduced one of the leading presenting sponsor for the festival Ag Georgia Farm Credit who is represented by Jeremy Register. Kristen Smith the director of the Watermelon Pageant introduced our 2023 Watermelon Queens in attendance, Baby Miss Melon – Ellie Collyns Austin, Teeny Miss Melon – Lainey Cait Courson, Tiny Miss Melon – Adley Taylor, Watermelon Capital Queen Adahy Pritchett. You will see the queens throughout the festival events. Isaac Owens gave remarks on behalf of the Crisp County Commission, with William Hurt giving closing remarks.