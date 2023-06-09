Annual Kiwanis Club Talent Show Published 8:44 am Friday, June 9, 2023

There was a great turn out for the annual Kiwanis Club Talent Show on June 8, 2023 at the Crisp County High School auditorium. There were 26 performers throughout the 4 classes.

There was 4 classes in this years talent show:

Class A Performances – Grade K -2

Kenzi Davis – “Chicken Song”

Third Place: Matthew Rasmussen – “Centerfield”

First Place: Chatham Barnette – “Over the Rainbow”

Alice Cate Rumsey – “Waiting on a Miracle”

Second Place: Abby Rasmussen – “Broadway Baby”

Class B Performances – Grade 3-6

Akemi Mitchum – tap dance “Feel this Moments

Adyson Bailey – “God Made Girls”

Second Place: Mackenzie Johnson – “I Know Things Now”

Third Place: Ashlyn Gaines – jazz dance “Material Girl”

First Place: Vada Bloodworth – “Blue Moon of Kentucky”

Amelia Belle Wilkerson – “Coat of Many Colors

Melanie Valencia – “Proud Mary”

Class C Performances – Grade 7-8

Jake Stanage – “Santa Fe”

Logan Everett – “Sold”

Third Place: Sadie Dowdy – “Say A Little Prayer”

First Place: Rachel Hancock – “Gimme Gimme”

Second Place: Isla Curry – “Home

Class D Performances – Grade 9-12

Cameron Rowland – vocal / piano “Trustfall”

Third Place: Sierra Kelley – “Watch What Happens”

Cameron Crawford – “You’ll Be Back”

Luke Williford – “Go the Distance

First Place: Emily Stanage – vocal / tap “Anything Goes”

Emma Peacock – lyrical dance “I’ll Stay”

Second Place: Zoe Jarrett – “When I Sing in my Car”

Sophie Dowdy – “On My Own”

Millee Carter and Mollee Carter – “Skinny Love”