Annual Kiwanis Club Talent Show
Published 8:44 am Friday, June 9, 2023
There was a great turn out for the annual Kiwanis Club Talent Show on June 8, 2023 at the Crisp County High School auditorium. There were 26 performers throughout the 4 classes.
There was 4 classes in this years talent show:
Class A Performances – Grade K -2
Kenzi Davis – “Chicken Song”
Third Place: Matthew Rasmussen – “Centerfield”
First Place: Chatham Barnette – “Over the Rainbow”
Alice Cate Rumsey – “Waiting on a Miracle”
Second Place: Abby Rasmussen – “Broadway Baby”
Class B Performances – Grade 3-6
Akemi Mitchum – tap dance “Feel this Moments
Adyson Bailey – “God Made Girls”
Second Place: Mackenzie Johnson – “I Know Things Now”
Third Place: Ashlyn Gaines – jazz dance “Material Girl”
First Place: Vada Bloodworth – “Blue Moon of Kentucky”
Amelia Belle Wilkerson – “Coat of Many Colors
Melanie Valencia – “Proud Mary”
Class C Performances – Grade 7-8
Jake Stanage – “Santa Fe”
Logan Everett – “Sold”
Third Place: Sadie Dowdy – “Say A Little Prayer”
First Place: Rachel Hancock – “Gimme Gimme”
Second Place: Isla Curry – “Home
Class D Performances – Grade 9-12
Cameron Rowland – vocal / piano “Trustfall”
Third Place: Sierra Kelley – “Watch What Happens”
Cameron Crawford – “You’ll Be Back”
Luke Williford – “Go the Distance
First Place: Emily Stanage – vocal / tap “Anything Goes”
Emma Peacock – lyrical dance “I’ll Stay”
Second Place: Zoe Jarrett – “When I Sing in my Car”
Sophie Dowdy – “On My Own”
Millee Carter and Mollee Carter – “Skinny Love”