15 Year Old Drowns at Lake Blackshear Published 8:41 am Monday, June 12, 2023

At 4:55 P.M. on June 10, 2023 authorities recovered a 15-year-old, male from Lake Blackshear. Crisp County EMS transported the juvenile to Crisp Regional Hospital. Air Evac Life Team 86 joined Crisp County EMS in performing life-saving measures while en route. After all life-saving measures were exhausted the juvenile was pronounced at Crisp Regional.

On Saturday, June 10, 2023 around 4:20 P.M., first responders were dispatched to Georgia Veterans State Park in reference to a possible drowning between the beach and the mega-ramp.

Responding agencies include: Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division Region 5 (GA DNR LED), Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Emergency Management Agency, Crisp County Fire Rescue, Crisp County Emergency Medical Services, Air Evac Life Team 86, Sumter County Fire Rescue Dive team, and Georgia State Patrol Post 30.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones as they experience this unimaginable loss. I greatly appreciate the outpour of assistance received from local and neighboring fire responders,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock