Crisp County Fire Rescue put out house fire
Published 11:57 am Monday, June 12, 2023
On Sunday, June 11th at 10:31 PM, CCFR responded to a residential structure fire on Justice Rd. Upon arrival, responders found a residential structure and a shed involved. Everyone was out of the structure with no injuries.
Agencies that responded were: Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County EMS, Vienna Fire Department, and Crisp County Power Commission.
We thank all agencies that responded for their assistance.